Sharks Close Out Preseason With 4-2 Victory Over Golden Knights

The Golden Knights maintained heavy pressure for the remainder of the power play, but the Sharks were ultimately able to kill it off. Shortly afterwards, the Sharks were back on special teams, though this time they had the man advantage after Braeden Bowman was penalized for tripping Mason Marchment. Jacob Trouba had one play that was somewhat concerning on the breakout from the defensive zone, taking the puck through Askarov's blue paint with a defender attacking him. If he had lost the puck, it could have been disastrous. The Sharks were unable to convert on the power play, dropping to 50% efficiency on the night.