Sharks Close Out Preseason With 4-2 Victory Over Golden Knights

The San Jose Sharks were back in action on Saturday night, as they closed out the preseason on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sharks were defeated by the Golden Knights in a shootout at home earlier this week, so they were looking for revenge in the dress rehearsal for the regular season which saw both teams ice the majority of their NHL lineups, including the Sharks' new captain Macklin Celebrini.
Michael Kesselring blocked a Jack Eichel shot in the first period that appeared to leave him a little shaken up, but he didn't miss a shift. The Golden Knights were controlling play for the most part in the first half of the opening frame. Tyler Toffoli took the first penalty of the night when he tripped Brett Howden, giving the Golden Knights a power play with just over eight minutes remaining in the period. Askarov came up big for the Sharks on the penalty kill, helping the team survive the disadvantage.
Collin Graf had a breakaway attempt late in the period, but lost the puck due to the defensive play of Jeremy Lauzon.
Macklin Celebrini drew a hooking penalty when he was wrapped up by Mitch Marner with less than two minutes remaining in the first period, giving the Sharks their first power play of the night. Dmitry Orlov gave the Sharks the lead with just 40 seconds remaining in the frame, even though the game to this point had been widely controlled by Vegas.
The period wasn't over yet though, as Zack Ostapchuk was called for holding on Eichel in the neutral zone with just under 28 seconds remaining. The Sharks' penalty kill would continue to start the second period though, as they survived the remainder of the first.
The Golden Knights maintained heavy pressure for the remainder of the power play, but the Sharks were ultimately able to kill it off. Shortly afterwards, the Sharks were back on special teams, though this time they had the man advantage after Braeden Bowman was penalized for tripping Mason Marchment. Jacob Trouba had one play that was somewhat concerning on the breakout from the defensive zone, taking the puck through Askarov's blue paint with a defender attacking him. If he had lost the puck, it could have been disastrous. The Sharks were unable to convert on the power play, dropping to 50% efficiency on the night.
Captain Macklin scored his first goal with the "C" on his chest in the second period, shooting the puck over Carter Hart's blocker to extend the Sharks' lead to 2-0, despite trailing in shots 15-4.
Orlov gave the Golden Knights another power play opportunity late in the period, when he was penalized for hooking Jack Eichel. This time, Vegas cashed in on their opportunity and Tomas Hertl tapped in a loose puck in the crease, making it a 2-1 game. The Golden Knights' power play didn't get any time to rest either, as Marchment was called for slashing on the ensuing faceoff.
The Sharks killed off the penalty and maintained their lead heading into the second intermission.
Less than a minute into the final period, Celebrini took a high sticking penalty after he caught Ivan Barbashev up high, giving Vegas another power play opportunity. The Sharks were able to kill it off once again though, improving to 3-for-4 on the night. Moments after the penalty came off the board though, Nic Dowd tied things up as Vegas had a 3-on-2 rush.
The Sharks got a power play when Brett Howden got a four-minute double minor for cross-checking. At the same time, Kiefer Sherwood was called for roughing following a scrum. The Sharks were unable to convert on the man advantage.
Marchment restored the Sharks' lead halfway through the period, ripping a shot from inside of the faceoff circle to make it a 3-2 hockey game. Askarov made a big save with just over six and a half minutes remaining to help the Sharks' keep their lead.
A minute and a half later, Michael Misa broke Vegas's H(e)art by doubling the Sharks' lead with a glove-side shot from the faceoff dot.
Sam Dickinson tried to get involved with the offense by joining the rush with roughly three minutes remaining, but was denied by Hart. It was definitely a good attempt from a player who has struggled to this point in the preseason.
The Golden Knights were unable to score after pulling their goaltender, giving the Sharks a 4-2 victory to close out the preseason.