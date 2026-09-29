Which Former Sharks are Playing on the NHL's Opening Day?

We still have a couple of days before the San Jose Sharks take the ice for their season opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, but the NHL's regular season kicks off tonight with five games. For Sharks fans, it may be difficult to decide which game to watch, so let's see which teams have former members of Team Teal in their lineup.
Florida Panthers vs Carolina Hurricanes:
The Panthers have one former Shark on their roster, Jonah Gadjovich, but he's currently out indefinitely with an injury. As a result, there are no former Sharks participating in this game, but the Sharks open the season against Florida in two days, so could be a good scouting opportunity for Sharks fans.
Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs:
No former Sharks.
New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins:
Vincent Iorio is technically a member of the Rangers organization, but he's currently on the injured reserve and was placed on waivers earlier this morning. The Bruins do have one former Shark as well though, Michael Eyssimont, who will likely be a healthy scratch.
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers:
There are three former Sharks on the Oilers blue line: Jake Walman, Ty Emberson, and the newly acquired Shakir Mukhamadullin. Walman and Mukhamadullin are expected to play against Vancouver, while Emberson is likely going to be a healthy scratch.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Vegas Golden Knights:
The final game of the night will feature the only battle of former Sharks. The Chicago Blackhawks have Ryan Donato, while the Vegas Golden Knights have Tomas Hertl and Adin Hill on their roster. Both of the former Sharks forwards are expected to play, while Hill likely won't be between the pipes for Vegas.