NHL Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Fits For Sharks' Alexander Wennberg

The San Jose Sharks have been a nice surprise this season, as evidenced by their 13-12-3 record. With this, they are showing clear signs of improvement in 2025-26.

However, if the Sharks end up falling back down to Earth, they could be sellers again this season. If they are, one Shark who will be a trade candidate to watch is pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward Alexander Wennberg.

Because of this, let's look at three teams that could make sense as landing spots for Wennberg if the Sharks end up making him available for trade.

New York Rangers

A reunion between Wennberg and the Rangers could make sense if the Blueshirts are in the playoff race near the deadline. If the Rangers brought Wennberg back to New York, he would give them a clear upgrade for their third-line center spot and would work on their penalty kill.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens need to improve their depth down the middle, so it would be understandable if they had a player like Wennberg on their radar. He would give them another option to work with in their middle six and could also serve well as a mentor for their younger players.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have been on the hunt for help down the middle. They could use an upgrade on their third-line center spot specifically, and bringing in a player like Wennberg would provide them with just that.