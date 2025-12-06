Sharks' First-Rounder Thriving In AHL

The San Jose Sharks have a strong prospect pool, which is exactly why many feel that they have a very bright future ahead of them.

Among the Sharks' promising prospects is forward Quentin Musty. The Pacific Division club selected him with the 26th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. With Musty having a high skill and plenty of potential, the Sharks are hoping that he will be a big part of their future.

Musty is currently in his first full season in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda, and he is certainly performing well. In 20 games so far this season with the Barracuda, the 6-foot-2 forward has recorded seven goals, 11 assists, and 18 points. With this, he currently ranks second on the Barracuda in goals, assists, and points.

However, what's more encouraging is that Musty is starting to heat up as the season carries on, too. In his last 10 games with the Barracuda, he has recorded five goals and 12 points. He was also recently named the Sharks' prospect of the week due to his strong play.

With all of this, there is certainly plenty to be optimistic about when it comes to Musty. It will be interesting to see how he builds on his excellent play from here.