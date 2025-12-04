Sharks Send Forward Down To AHL

The San Jose Sharks have made a roster move, as they have assigned forward Pavol Regenda to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

Regenda was called up to the Sharks' NHL roster back on Dec. 1. From there, he scored a goal in each of his two games with the Sharks following being recalled. Yet, with this latest roster move, he is heading back to the AHL.

Regenda will now be looking to make an impact after being sent back down to the Barracuda's roster. In 19 games so far this season with the AHL squad, the 6-foot-3 forward has recorded three goals, four assists, seven points, 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.

In 21 career NHL games over three seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks and Sharks, Regenda has recorded three goals, two assists, five points, and 22 hits.