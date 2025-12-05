Sharks Sniper Returning From Injury

The San Jose Sharks are getting one of their veteran forwards back.

While speaking to reporters, including San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared that forward Jeff Skinner will be returning to the lineup against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 5.

Skinner has not played for the Sharks since their Nov. 13 game against the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury. However, the 33-year-old forward has now been given the green light to return, which is good news for the Sharks.

Skinner signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks this off-season in free agency. This was after he posted 16 goals, 13 assists, and 29 points in 72 games with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2024-25 season.

In 17 games so far this season with the Sharks, Skinner has posted four goals, three assists, and seven points. The 2010 seventh-overall pick will now be looking to make a big impact for the Sharks with him returning to action.