The Athletic: NHL rookie camp roundup: The biggest standouts from tournaments across the league

Berkly Catton, C

Catton was easily the best player on the ice for either team in the one game he played against Vancouver’s prospects on Saturday night. Catton dictated play throughout the evening, dominating the puck in the offensive zone and generating at least one scoring chance per shift (sometimes two). He hit a post on a breakaway opportunity, still finished the night with two points (a goal and an assist) and you left the rink thinking it was a miracle he didn’t have four or five. That the Kraken opted not to dress Catton in the second game of the back-to-back set this weekend is bullish for his chances of seeing real NHL action this fall. He certainly looked dynamic and ready this weekend. — Thomas Drance

