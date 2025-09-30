Catton Scores but Kraken Fall to Flames in Shootout in Physical Preseason Matchup

The Seattle Kraken were defeated by the Calgary Flames last night in a shootout, 2-1, in their penultimate preseason game. The Kraken were dominant on both sides of the ice last night, leading in shots, 36 to 21, and doubling up in hits, 40 to 20, however, it wasn't enough to pull off the victory as the Flames, led by their newly re-signed goaltender, Dustin Wolf, were able to stifle all but one of the Kraken's many scoring chances. Philip Grubauer played a solid game in net for the Kraken, stopping 20 out of 21 shots.

Berkley Catton was noticeable for a large part of the matchup, scoring the lone Kraken goal in the second period with assists by Matty Beniers and Jani Nyman. Catton also notably had two timely blocked shots on a lengthy offensive zone chance by the Flames during the 3rd period, which was instrumental in preserving the 1-1 tie, and forcing the game into overtime.

Vince Dunn exited the game early after receiving a high-stick from the Flames' Martin Pospisil. Dunn, also received a roughing minor during the same play and was visibly upset with Pospisil while skating towards the penalty box. Shortly into the penalty, he headed to the bench and down the Kraken tunnel with what is believed to be an undisclosed injury. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

In addition to the strong play by Calgary's goalie, Dustin Wolf (35 saves on 36 shots against, .972 save %), the Flames' Matvei Griden scored the teams lone regulation goal and also ending the game with the shootout winner. Griden was also selected to be the first star of the game.

Next Game

The Edmonton Oilers will travel down to face the Kraken in a preseason matchup tomorrow, October 1st. Puck drop is expected to be at 7PM PST. This will be the final preseason game for the Kraken before opening up the regular season at home against the Anaheim Ducks on October 9th.

