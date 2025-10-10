Daccord Stops 35 of 36 Shots as Kraken Take Down The Ducks in 2025-26 Home Opener

For the first time in the Seattle Kraken's five-year history, the "Boys from there Puget Sound" are victorious in their home opener at Climate Pledge Arena. After falling short of the task in their first four seasons, the Kraken were able to take down the Anaheim Ducks, in the season opener, led by a dominating performance by goaltender, Joey Daccord, who stopped 35 go 36 shots faced.

The Kraken were able to find the back of the net in the first period, even though they were heavily outshout by the Ducks, 17-5. Vince Dunn notched the first Kraken goal of the year with assists by Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz, early in the period. The Ducks returned the favor less than two minutes later with their own goal by Beckett Sennecke to tie it 1-1 after twenty minutes of play.

The Kraken caught up with the tempo in the second period and capitalized on it with Mason Marchment's first goal in a Kraken sweater. His goal was assisted by Brandon Montour, who missed all of preseason with an injury.

Tallying the insurance goal early in the 3rd period was Jared McCann, with assists from Matty Beniers, and captain, Jordan Eberle, as Seattle flipped the script and dominated offensively in terms of zone time and shots in the final twenty minutes, allowing the Kraken to come away with the 3-1 win.

In the post-game conference with Head Coach, Lane Lambert, he praised the team's ability to adapt throughout the game to come away with the victory especially with the nerves of a home opener.

The Kraken play again at home on Saturday, October 11th, when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town. After that, the Kraken will begin a six-game road trip with four games in Canada and two in the USA.

Related

Kraken's Berkly Catton Starting The Season In The Press Box Isn't The Worst Decision

Berkly Catton made the Seattle Kraken's opening night roster, but he didn't make the opening lineup, although starting the season in the press box might not be the worst decision.