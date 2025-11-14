Eberle Scores Two In The Third, Kraken Defeat Jets At Home

The Kraken faced off against the Jets Thursday night at Climate Pledge Arena. It was the second meeting this season between the two teams; the Kraken defeated the Jets in a 3-0 shut out in Winnipeg on October 23rd. Hopes were high that the previous success could be duplicated.

It was a back-and-forth contest. Winnipeg opened the scoring 10:17 into the first period when Alex Iafallo scored off assists from Adam Lowry and Dylan DeMelo. Just five minutes later, Kaapo Kakko tied it up for the Kraken. Injured in his next shift, Kakko left the ice and did not return.

When the second period started, the score was tied 1-1. Just three minutes in, Mark Scheifele snuck one in behind Philipp Grubauer putting the Jets back in the lead. Vince Dunn was quick to tie it up, but 10 minutes he watched from the penalty box as Winnipeg scored again. The period ended 3-2.

Eeli Tolvanen scored on the power play just four minutes into the third period tying the score at 3-3. Three minutes later, Captain Jordan Eberle snuck another past Connor Hellebuyck and put the Kraken in the lead for the first time in 47 minutes. The two teams battled back and forth. The Kraken’s defense-focused play style in evidence as they held their ground, only allowing 9 shots on goal in the 20-minute period.

In a last attempt to force overtime, the Jets pulled Hellebuyck for the man advantage. With just a 1:35 left on the clock, Jordan Eberle found the back of the net again putting the Kraken up 5-3. The Jets were unable to overcome the deficit and the Kraken ended the night victorious.

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer took home the 3rd Star of the night after saving 23/26 shots (.885 sv%). For his two goals, Captain Eberle was awarded 2nd Star, and Vince Dunn took home 1st Star honors with one goal and two assists.

The Kraken are back at Climate Pledge Arena where they will face the San Jose Sharks for a rematch after their 6-1 loss on November 5th.

