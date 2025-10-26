Kraken Defeat Oilers in Saturday Night Divisional Showdown

The Seattle Kraken returned home to Climate Pledge Arena, after a six-game road trip. and took down the 2024-25 Western Conference Champion, Edmonton Oilers, on Saturday night.

Led by two goals from captain, Jordan Eberle, the Kraken win a tightly contested game improve to 5-2-2, their best start in franchise history. Goaltender, Joey Daccord, finished the night with another solid performance, saving 31 of 33 shots faced. Forward Tye Kartye scored his first goal of the season from a beautiful Ryan Winterton cross-ice pass, continuing the recent success of the fourth line that also includes Ben Meyers. The game also marked the return of defenseman, Brandon Montour, who took a four game leave of absence due to the loss of his brother, Cameron, to ALS.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse each had a goal for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and goalie, Stuart Skinner, made 20 saves on 23 shots. Coming into this matchup, the Oilers had won nine of their previous ten games against the Kraken.

The Kraken await the arrival of the Atlantic Division leader, Montreal Canadiens for their next matchup on October 28th at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is expected to be at 7:30.

