    Kraken Defeat Oilers in Saturday Night Divisional Showdown

    Andy Glass
    Oct 26, 2025, 21:24
    Kraken Defeat Oilers in Saturday Night Divisional Showdown

    Oct 26, 2025, 21:24
    Oct 26, 2025, 21:24
    Updated at: Oct 26, 2025, 21:24

    Eberle ignites offense as Kraken take-down divisional rivals. Daccord shines, Montour returns to lineup as Seattle continues historic hot start.

    The Seattle Kraken returned home to Climate Pledge Arena, after a six-game road trip. and took down the 2024-25 Western Conference Champion, Edmonton Oilers, on Saturday night.

    Led by two goals from captain, Jordan Eberle, the Kraken win a tightly contested game improve to 5-2-2, their best start in franchise history. Goaltender, Joey Daccord, finished the night with another solid performance, saving 31 of 33 shots faced. Forward Tye Kartye scored his first goal of the season from a beautiful Ryan Winterton cross-ice pass, continuing the recent success of the fourth line that also includes Ben Meyers. The game also marked the return of defenseman, Brandon Montour, who took a four game leave of absence due to the loss of his brother, Cameron, to ALS.

    Oct 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle (7) shoots the puck during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

    Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse each had a goal for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and goalie, Stuart Skinner, made 20 saves on 23 shots. Coming into this matchup, the Oilers had won nine of their previous ten games against the Kraken.

    Oct 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

    The Kraken await the arrival of the Atlantic Division leader, Montreal Canadiens for their next matchup on October 28th at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is expected to be at 7:30.

