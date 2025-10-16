Kraken Look To Get Back In Win Column Against Struggling Senators

The Seattle Kraken are in Ottawa tonight to take on the Senators, as both teams look to avenge recent losses.

The Kraken have started the season almost exactly how they would have hoped. They won their first two games against Pacific Division teams and narrowly lost to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, picking up five of the available six points.

Under coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken are limiting high-danger chances and are maintaining a strong defensive structure. Joey Daccord, who's played in all three games so far, will be rested tonight but has looked stellar early on. He's posted a .918 save percentage and a 2.23 goals against average.

Philipp Grubauer will start tonight's game, making his season debut. It's been pretty rough sledding for Grubauer throughout his Kraken tenure, but he's hoping to start the 2025-26 season on the right foot.

The Senators come into tonight's contest with a 1-3-0 record, struggling and dealing with a major injury to their captain, Brady Tkachuk. No team has been worse defensively than the Senators, allowing a league-worst 5.5 goals per game. They own the second-worst penalty kill, killing just 52.9 percent of their penalties.

The Senators were in Buffalo last night and continued their poor play. The winless Sabres put eight goals past the Sens, and were a perfect 3-for-3 on the power play.

Despite the early-season struggles, the Senators roster still consists of Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto and other veteran NHLers. Taking them lightly would be a mistake, and the Kraken need to play a full 60 minutes tonight.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PST at the Canadian Tire Centre.

