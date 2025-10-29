Resilient Kraken Battle Back from Third Period 3-0 Deficit, Fall to Canadiens in OT, 4-3.

The Seattle Kraken were defeated by the Montreal Canadiens in overtime, 4-3 on Tuesday evening. They entered the 3rd period with a 3-0 deficit and battled back to send the game into overtime, ultimately falling short of victory.

The Kraken started the game off a step behind the Canadiens, allowing them to put 2 goals behind Joey Daccord. The Canadien's Cole Caufield scored his 8th of the season, midway through the period and Juraj Slafkovský tallied his 5th of the season, towards the end of the first. The Kraken couldn't get much done on two powerplays during the first, and finished the period with a lowly 5 shots on goal.

In the second period, the Kraken started to put up more of a fight, notably with some solid play by Berkly Catton, who was a bright spot early on, as he made some gutsy and physical plays to win puck battles, showing his clear ability to play at the NHL level. Unfortunately, the Kraken were not able to convert any chances and ended the second period still down 2-0.

The Canadiens opened up the 3rd period with a goal by Alex Newhook on the powerplay, putting the Kraken into a 3-0 hole, however, the Kraken finally found the net, a little more than halfway through the pariod, on a Brandon Montour powerplay goal, his first of the season. The boys in blue showed some grit and resiliency as they kept fighting, and were rewarded with another goal, this time from Shane Wright, with a little less than 5 minutes left. Down to their last hope, the Kraken pulled Daccord, and went on the attack with a 6-on-5 advantage, and with just under two minutes left, Brandon Montour struck again with a stunning shot from the point, tying the game, 3-3 and sending it to overtime.

The Canadiens put a stop to the comeback effort 44 seconds into overtime when Cole Caufield pushed one through Daccord's right leg pad, scoring his 2nd goal of the night, ending the game.

Though the Kraken didn't win, they still pulled off a nice comeback after a very dismal start, and came away with a well-earned point. If the Kraken can find ways to continue adapting their game period-by-period, I can see more of this type of comeback effort occurring, and this could be a very exciting season for this team going forward.

The Kraken are back in action on Saturday, November 1st when the New York Rangers come to town. Puck drop is expected to be at 7:00 PST.

