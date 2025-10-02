Ryan Winterton Scores 2 Goals as Kraken Defeat Oilers in Preseason Finale

The Seattle Kraken have defeated the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, on Wednesday Night. They conclude the pre-season with a 3-2-1 record, getting two of those wins against the Oilers. The game featured a chance for both teams to work on their special teams with 11 total penalties called during the matchup. The Kraken were 2/6 on the power play, along with 4/5 on the penalty kill. Ryan Winterton led the way with 2 goals for the Kraken, along with a strong goaltender performance by, Joey Daccord, saving 32 out of 34 shots. It is expected the Kraken will lean out their roster to the 23-man limit before the season starts next week.

Starting Lineup

Forwards - Berkley Catton, Matty Beniers, & Jordan Eberle. Defensemen - Adam Larsson & Josh Mahura. Goalie - Joey Daccord.

1st Period

The referees were busy early on with the Oilers and the Kraken each receiving four penalties in the first period. The Kraken were able to advantage by scoring two of their three goals during their power play chances. Their first goal came from defenseman Josh Mahura with a shot from the right point after a nice back-and-forth passing play with Shane Wright. Ryan Winterton scored a shorthanded goal shortly after when Oilers goalie, Calvin Packard, misplayed the puck behind the net allowing Winterton to steal the puck and easily place it in the net with a wraparound. The third goal was scored by Eeli Tolvanen in the high slot from a Matty Beniers pass during a 5-on-3 opportunity. The Oilers were successful on one of their power play opportunities with a wrist shot from the point by Darnell Nurse late In the period. (Kraken 3 - Oilers 1 after First Period)

Goals

Seattle Kraken - Power Play - #28 Josh Mahura (1) assisted by #51 Shane Wright( 2) & #17 Jaden Schwartz (2) (6:47)

Seattle Kraken - Shorthanded - #26 Ryan Winterton (1) unassisted (12:03)

Seattle Kraken - Power Play #20 Eeli Tolvanen (1) assisted by #10 Matty Beniers (3) & #27 Mason Marchment (2) (14:58)

Edmonton Oilers - #25 Darnell Nurse (3) assisted by #53 Isaac Howard (2) & #19 Adam Henrique (1) (17:35)

2nd Period

The Oilers come out of the gate with a quick goal in the first minute of the period with Matt Savoie tapping in the puck with a backdoor shot after receiving a clean cross pass from Adam Henrique. Shortly after, Berkley Catton took his 3rd penalty of the game with a hooking call against Trent Frederic. Both teams continued back-and-forth for the remainder of the period with a few scoring chance by each team including a late push by a line of the Kraken's Wright - Schwartz - Nyman that almost was able to put one home. (Kraken 3 - Oilers 2 after Second Period)

Goals

Edmonton Oilers - #22 Matt Savoie (1) assisted by #19 Adam Henrique (2) & #53 Isaac Howard (3) (0:28)

3rd Period

The final tune-up period of the preseason begins with a second Ryan Winterton goal from the low slot, assisted by a pass from Frederick Gaudreau. The remainder of the period was fairly back and forth between both teams. The Kraken had a chance to grab an empty-net goal late in the game but were unsuccessful. (Kraken 4 - Oilers 2 - Final Score)

Goals

Seattle Kraken - #26 Ryan Winterton (2) assisted by #89 Frederick Gaudreau (1) & #12 Ty Kartye (1)

Three Stars

* Seattle Kraken - Ryan Winterton (2 goals)

** Seattle Kraken - Eeli Tolvanen (1 goal, game-winning goal)

*** Seattle Kraken - Joey Daccord (34 saves, .941 save percentage)

Next Game

Tonight's game against the Oilers concludes the pre-season for the Seattle Kraken. The Anaheim Ducks will come to Seattle to face the Kraken for the opening game of the 2025-26 regular season on October 9th. Puck drop is expected to be at 7 PM.

Related

The Seattle Kraken were defeated by the Calgary Flames last night in a shootout, 2-1, in their penultimate preseason game. The Kraken were dominant on both sides of the ice last night, leading in shots, 36 to 21, and doubling up in hits, 40 to 20, however, it wasn't enough to pull off the victory as the Flames, led by their newly re-signed goaltender, Dustin Wolf, were able to stifle all but one of the Kraken's many scoring chances. Philip Grubauer played a solid game in net for the Kraken, stopping 20 out of 21 shots.