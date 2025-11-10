Berkly Catton Skates In His 10th NHL Game, Burning The First Year Of His Entry-Level Contract As Kraken Lose 2-1 To Stars

The Seattle Kraken dropped Sunday's road matchup against the Dallas Stars 2-1, but the bigger news was that Berkly Catton skated in his 10th NHL game, which burns the first year of his entry-level contract.

In these 10 games, the 19-year-old has notched three assists, fired 10 shots on goal and won 60 percent of his faceoffs, all while averaging 12:11 of ice time. Catton has seen time as both the fourth line center and as the top line left winger. He's looked comfortable in both spots, showing off his puck skills and skating ability routinely.

The 5-on-5 on ice results, according to Natural Stat Trick, are trending in the right direction. The Kraken are outscoring their opponents 4-2 with Catton on the ice, and they own 45.66 percent of the expected goals (ranking eighth) and 48.57 percent of the scoring chances (ranking fourth).

He hasn't lit up the NHL with goals and assists like he would have with the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL, but Catton is learning how to play both sides of the puck effectively as he continues to become acclimated to the NHL pace and coach Lane Lambert's style of play.

Although Catton has burned the first year of his entry-level contract after playing his 10th game, the Kraken could still send him back to the WHL. Although it is a move that is unlikely, as they would have rather saved a year of his ELC, it's still a possibility.

Kraken's Berkly Catton Is Making A Strong Case To Stick Around

The Seattle Kraken are approaching decision time with their top prospect, Berkly Catton. He's done everything he can to prove he should stick around, but does the Kraken's current situation force them to go down a different route?

The Kraken still have some options. Unfortunately, they can't send him down to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds unless it's a conditioning stint after sitting out multiple games consecutively. They could continue to play him nightly in the NHL and loan him to Team Canada for the world juniors.

There, he would be a top-line center playing in every scenario. The move would allow him to receive more ice time and likely build his confidence as he would be a dominant player.

The Kraken still have decisions to make, but Catton should be feeling great that the team believes in him this highly, this quickly.

