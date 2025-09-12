Firebirds Coach Derek Laxdal Provides Injury Updates On Kraken's Alexis Bernier and Julius Miettinen

Coachella Valley Firebirds and Seattle Kraken rookie camp coach Derek Laxdal spoke to the media following Day 2 of rookie camp, providing injury updates on prospects Alexis Bernier and Julius Miettinen.

Bernier suffered a torn ACL last season after recording 14 goals and 46 points in 59 QMJHL games with Baie-Comeau Drakkar. The 19-year-old is currently rehabbing the injury and isn't partaking in any on-ice drills with the other Kraken prospects.

Miettinen is recovering from an upper-body injury he suffered with the Everett Silvertips. The 2024 second-round pick notched 11 goals and 39 points in 36 games last season. Following the Silvertips' elimination from the playoffs, Miettinen signed an amateur try-out, but did not play in any games with the Firebirds.

"We'll see how that goes over the next few days," said coach Laxdal.

The Kraken will begin the rookie showcase tomorrow with a 6 p.m. PST puck drop against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Today's line rushes indicated which trio of forwards and defenders will play with one another.

Nyman-Catton-Firkus

Sale-Molgaard-Melanson

Janicke-Loshko-Avon

Roed-Morrison-Winterton

Villeneuve-O’Brien-Goyette

Jugnauth-Ottavainen

Reynolds-Nelson

Price-Fiddler

Fibigr-Dragicevic

Hammell

