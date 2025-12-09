'I Didn’t Think Everyone Brought Their Best Tonight' Kraken Approaching Rock Bottom As Losing Streak Hits Six Games

Things are trending in the wrong direction for the Seattle Kraken, as they have lost six games in a row, five of which were regulation losses.

There is plenty of blame to be shared, but the truth of the matter is, they need to correct things before it's too late.

Almost from the get-go of the season, the Kraken were comfortably in a playoff spot in the Pacific Division, but their recent poor performance has dropped them into sixth place in the division and seven points back of the Los Angeles Kings for third place.

A six-game losing streak is never good, but the way the Kraken have lost many of their games is troubling. The losing skid started with a 1-0 shootout loss to the New York Islanders. The Kraken could not generate any offense and finished the game with just 19 shots.

The Kraken attempted to bounce back against the Dallas Stars but fell just short, dropping the game 3-2 despite outshooting the Stars by seven shots. The next two games against the Edmonton Oilers is where things started to really fall apart.

The Kraken were shut out 4-0 at home and then were annihilated 9-4 on the road. The Kraken were poor defensively, allowing several high-danger chances, and once again struggled to generate their own scoring chances.

The final two games of the losing streak were more competitive, but in the end, it wasn't enough. The Kraken allowed a late third-period goal to Patrick Kane, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Kraken 4-3. Last night, the Kraken were tied with the Minnesota Wild in the third period but allowed three goals (two into empty nets) in the final frame to lose 4-1.

Coach Lane Lambert wasn't thrilled with the execution and the effort against the Wild. During his press conference, he made sure to air out his grievances.

"We have to have everybody playing well," said Lambert. "We can’t afford to have any passengers, and I didn’t think everyone brought their best tonight."

It's a trend that has gone on far too long and one that needs to end. The Kraken's schedule doesn't get easier. Their next four games are against the Kings, Utah Mammoth, Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche.

All facets of the Kraken's game need to be better. Joey Daccord's save percentage has dropped to .891; the defense is allowing too many scoring chances, and their 31st-ranked offense isn't producing enough.

