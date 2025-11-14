    • Powered by Roundtable

    Kaapo Kakko Exits Kraken's 5-3 Win With Lower-Body Injury

    Nov 14, 2025, 20:04
    Julian Gaudio

    Nov 14, 2025, 20:04
    The Seattle Kraken defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3, but lost Kaapo Kakko in the process. 

    The 24-year-old scored his first goal and point this season in the first period, but unfortunately, he exited the game after playing just 3:51. 

    His goal tied the game at 1-1 and helped kick-start the Kraken's offense. As a whole, the team was still unable to fire as many shots on net as they would have liked, but they were able to score timely goals and create high-danger chances.

    The Kraken were outshot 26-18, but beat Connor Hellebuyck, the three-time Vezina winner, four times on 17 shots. 

    The news regarding Kakko's health is unfortunate, and both he and the team are hoping the injury is a short-term ailment. The Kraken's PR revealed that the injury was sustained to the lower body, which is different from the hand injury he faced during the pre-season.

    Getting his groove back since returning to the lineup has been a struggle for Kakko, and he showed some flashes in his limited minutes yesterday. Another long-term injury would be detrimental to his development and play this season. 

