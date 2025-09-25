Kaapo Kakko Joins Growing List Of Kraken Players Dealing With Injuries

The injury bug has hit the Seattle Kraken early this season, adding Kaapo Kakko to a list that consists of Brandon Montour, Jared McCann and Chandler Stephenson, as well as prospects Julius Miettinen, Lleyton Roed, Alexis Bernier and Nathan Villeneuve.

Kakko exited Wednesday's contest after playing just 1:59. The 24-year-old was the victim of a slash by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Beau Akey. Kakko left the game immediately, and it was quickly reported by the Kraken broadcast that Kakko would not be returning to the game with what was deemed an upper-body injury.

Kakko, unlike Stephenson and McCann, hasn't been given the day-to-day status, at least not yet. Following Thursday's skate, coach Lane Lambert spoke to the media in Seattle and said that Kakko would be seeing a specialist on Friday.

While that doesn't confirm any long-term aspects of the ailment, it at the very least signifies that the Kraken may be worried about it.

It's unfortunate news for Kakko, but it does open up another spot for players like Jani Nyman and Berkly Catton to fight for.

Good teams possess a next man up mentality, and the Kraken may need to adopt it for the early part of the season.

