Kraken Activate Joey Daccord From IR; Matt Murray To Miss Six Weeks

The Seattle Kraken will get a boost with the return of Joey Daccord, but unfortunately, another goaltender is dealing with the injury bug.

Matt Murray was forced to leave the Kraken's 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday with a lower-body injury, and today the Kraken revealed that he will be out for approximately six weeks.

The 31-year-old netminder had been performing at a very high level, posting a .922 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average in five games. Murray has a long history of injuries, and this is another unfortunate blip in his career.

Although the news about Murray is awful, Daccord's return comes at an excellent time. Nikke Kokko and Victor Ostman, the tandem for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, have struggled to find consistent performances this season, and being placed in a position where one of the goaltenders would need to be recalled to the NHL wouldn't be ideal.

Daccord was not only activated from the IR, but the 29-year-old was the first goalie off the ice at today's practice, indicating that he will be starting tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

This season, Daccord has recorded a .900 SP and a 2.83 GAA in 11 games.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. PST at Little Caesars Arena.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.