Kraken Announce Mason Marchment Is Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury

Prior to Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, the Seattle Kraken announced that Mason Marchment is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The severely undermanned Kraken team was unable to overcome their injuries, suffering their second regulation loss of the season.

The Capitals opened the scoring in the first period before adding another two unanswered goals in the middle frame. Jaden Schwartz attempted to ignite a comeback early in the third period, but a Tom Wilson empty net goal sealed the win for the Capitals.

Marchment, who missed his first game of the season, has scored one goal and four points in six games. His last outing was against the Philadelphia Flyers, where he skated in 16:11 of ice time.

It's unknown when Marchment sustained the injury, but like the other handful of players dealing with day-to-day injuries, the hope is that they can recover quickly.

The matchup against the Capitals marked their fifth of six games on their current road trip. They'll take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday before returning home on Saturday for a five-game homestand.

Kraken's Jared McCann Out Against Flyers; Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

Jared McCann will be out of the lineup tonight as the Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers. He's day-to-day with a lower-body injury.