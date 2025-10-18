Kraken Defenseman Will Be Taking Leave Of Absence

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour will be taking a leave of absence to attend to a family matter, the team announced on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has played in all four games to start the season after recovering from off-season surgery. He's notched four assists to start the season, tied for the team lead with fellow defenseman Vince Dunn and winger Jared McCann.

In the Kraken's post to X, formerly known as Twitter, they stated that Montour will be taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to a family matter. No further details will be provided, and the team requests that his family's privacy be respected during this period.

The Kraken are close to Montour's hometown tonight to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Brantford, Ont. native has previously stated how much he enjoys returning to Toronto to take on the Leafs.

The Kraken are 2-0-2 on the season and take on the Leafs, who own a 3-2-0 record.