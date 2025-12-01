Kraken Prospect Earns Spot On Team USA's World Junior Preliminary Roster

Seattle Kraken prospect Blake Fiddler has been named to Team USA's world junior preliminary roster.

The roster includes 15 forwards, 10 defenseman and three goaltenders. Team USA has won gold at the world juniors in each of the previous two tournaments, but heading into this year's event, they aren't considering the leading favorite. Although their roster is strong, they can easily compete for a gold medal.

Fiddler, drafted by the Kraken in the second round (36th overall) in the 2025 NHL draft, is having another stellar season, and it's no surprise to see him earn an invite. In 26 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL, Fiddler has notched five goals and 18 points.

The 18-year-old's offensive numbers are strong, but his true value comes from his two-way game. Listed at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Fiddler has the size to be a physically imposing defenseman but also the size to break up plays.

He moves great for a player his size and truly does everything asked of a modern-day defenseman. He's an efficient puck mover, defends the rush and the cycle very well and uses his size to lean into his heavy shot.

With 10 defenseman named to the preliminary roster, Fiddler will have to outperform a couple of other defenseman, and one thing that is working against him is his age. Fiddler is the second-youngest defenseman on the preliminary roster. It'll be an uphill battle for him to make the team this year, but he will almost certainly play a large role on the team next year.

Team USA will begin practices on Dec. 15 before playing pre-tournament games against Germany on Dec.21 and Finland on Dec. 23.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.