Kraken's Brandon Montour Shares That He Lost His Brother To ALS

Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour returned to the team today after being away for a week due to personal reasons.

Following this morning's skate, he revealed in his return that he lost his brother to ALS.

It was an emotional press conference for Montour, who was brought to tears when discussing what his older brother Cameron had been dealing with. Montour mentioned that his brother had been dealing with ALS for three or four years.

Montour went on to mention how important his brother was to him, and how great a brother, son and father he was.

The 31-year-old will make his return to the lineup tonight as the Seattle Kraken return home to take on the Edmonton Oilers. While absent, Montour missed four games. In the four games he has played, he's recorded four assists and 11 shots on goal while averaging 22:48 of ice time.

