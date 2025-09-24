Kraken's Chandler Stephenson Departs From Pre-Season Game With Injury; Status Remains Unknown

Seattle Kraken veteran center Chandler Stephenson exited Tuesday's pre-season affair against the Calgary Flames with an injury and did not return.

In the second period, Stephenson gained possession of the puck behind the Flames' goal. He made a pass out front to Eeli Tolvanen, but just prior to making the pass, Flames top prospect Zayne Parekh clipped Stephenson in what appears to be his hip with a minor cross-check.

Although the infraction looked to be more of a nothing play, the 31-year-old immediately exited the game and did not return.

Stephenson, alongside Jared McCann, were the two players of the group who did not travel to Edmonton and did not skate today. Due to the Kraken playing in Calgary, Lambert was unable to provide an update to the media members, so at the moment, the severity and details about the injury remain unknown.

Kraken Prospect Out For Remainder Of Training Camp; Jared McCann Listed As Day-To-Day

The Seattle Kraken have announced that forward Jared McCann is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and center prospect Nathan Villeneuve will be out for the remainder of training camp.