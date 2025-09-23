Kraken's Off-Season Signing Ryan Lindgren Listed As Day-To-Day

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been announced as day-to-day by coach Lane Lambert.

Lindgren had taken a puck high in Sunday's scrimmage. He skated today on his own in a red jersey. Lambert said his eye had swollen up, but he's on the way to recovery, and the coach expects to see him back with the group in the near future.

The Kraken are preparing for their second pre-season game tonight against the Calgary Flames, dressing some more expected opening-night roster players. Whether Lindgren was expected to play tonight is unknown at the moment, but the expectation is that Lindgren will return in the coming days.

“Expect to see him in the near future,” said Lambert.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with the Kraken in the off-season and is predicted to skate alongside Brandon Montour when the pair return to full health.

Tonight’s defense core will consist of Ryker Evans, Cale Fleury, Ville Ottavainen, Josh Mahura, Caden Price and Kaden Hammell.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PST at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Will Kraken's Ryan Lindgren Elevate Brandon Montour's Offensive Game

The Seattle Kraken signed Ryan Lindgren in the off-season to a four-year, $4.5 million contract, with the hope that he improves the team's defensive play.