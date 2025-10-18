Kraken's Veteran Center Out With Long-Term With Upper-Body Injury

Seattle Kraken center Freddy Gaudreau will be out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury.

With Gaudreau's injury, the Kraken have recalled forward John Hayden from the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The 30-year-old has played one game in the AHL this season. Last season, Hayden skated in 20 NHL games, recording a goal and an assist.

The Kraken acquired Gaudreau in the off-season from the Minnesota Wild for a fourth-round pick. Through four games, the 32-year-old has notched one assist.

Gaudreau left early in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. He played just 8:02 before exiting. The 4-6 week timeline has allowed the Kraken to place Gaudreau on the injured reserve and open up a roster spot for Hayden to join the NHL club.

Who replaces Gaudreau in the lineup is undetermined. Prior to Hayden's call-up, Berkly Catton was sitting in the press box as a healthy scratch. If Catton is a healthy scratch against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, he becomes eligible for a 14-day conditioning stint in the AHL. The Firebirds have six games in that 14-day span, which could be their plan for Catton.

Hayden is capable of playing as a center or winger, which means he can slide onto the fourth line with Tye Kartye and Jani Nyman.