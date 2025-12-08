Kraken Top Prospect Jake O'Brien Named To Team Canada's World Junior Selection Camp

On Monday morning, Team Canada unveiled its 2026 World Junior Selection camp, and it featured Seattle Kraken top prospect Jake O'Brien.

O'Brien is the only Kraken prospect named to the initial roster, but there is still a possibility that the Kraken will loan Berkly Catton to Team Canada. That will be decided on a later date.

O'Brien is enjoying a fantastic season in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs. The Bulldogs have the best record in the OHL, posting a 21-2-4-1 record. Plenty of the Bulldogs' success is relative to the 18-year-old's performance this season. O'Brien leads the OHL in points this season with 45, two more than his teammate Adam Benak.

This season, the Kraken's 2025 eighth overall pick has scored 11 goals and 45 games in 26 games. O'Brien is a top-end playmaker, and he has consistently demonstrated that throughout his OHL career. However, with each passing game, O'Brien continues to improve as a two-way player, and there is a debate about whether he is the best two-way center named to Team Canada's roster.

Canada's roster is deep at this year's tournament. Up front, it includes projected 2026 No.1 overall pick Gavin McKenna, 2025 San Jose Sharks No.2 overall pick Michael Misa, and Philadelphia Flyers 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone. On the backend, it features projected top-three pick Keaton Verheoff and Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh.

Canada's roster features six returnees and six players who have made their NHL debut. Canada stated that they will remain in contact with NHL teams that roster players eligible to participate in this event.

Forwards (15):

Gavin McKenna

Brady Martin

Michael Misa

Tij Iginla

Carter Bear

Cole Beaudoin

Cole Reschny

Braeden Cootes

Jett Luchanko

Jake O’Brien

Caleb Desnoyers

Liam Greentree

Porter Martone

Michael Hage

Sam O’Reilly

Defenseman (9):

Cameron Reid

Kashawn Aitcheson

Carson Carels

Ethan MacKenzie

Jackson Smith

Harrison Brunicke

Zayne Parekh

Ben Danford

Keaton Verhoeff

Goaltenders (3):

Carter George

Jack Ivankovic

Joshua Ravensbergen

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.