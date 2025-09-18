Pair Of Kraken Prospects Out With Injuries

The Seattle Kraken have announced that winger Lleyton Roed is expected to be out for approximately two months with an upper-body injury, and center Nathan Villeneuve is out with a lower-body injury and pending further evaluation.

Roed signed an entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken after two seasons with Bemidji State University. The 23-year-old completed his first season with the Firebirds last year, recording 13 goals and 26 points in 56 games.

It's unfortunate news for Roed, who, although he likely wasn't vying for a spot out of training camp, was looking to impress and begin to take on a larger role with the Firebirds. Due to the team's youth, Roed should have no issues working his way back into the lineup when healthy.

Villeneuve is all but guaranteed to head back to the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL after training camp. The 19-year-old has impressed the Kraken organization in his short time with the team. Selected in the second round (63rd overall) in 2024, Villeneuve is a physical forward who shows no fear mixing it up.

Villeneuve was impressive during last year's pre-season, earning praise from, at the time, head coach Dan Bylsma. When he returned to the OHL, Villeneuve carried the confidence with him, scoring a career-high 34 goals and 70 points in 57 games.

Following the Wolves' elimination from the playoffs, Villeneuve featured in five regular-season and three playoff games with the Firebirds, recording two assists and registering a fight.

Kraken Provide Injury Updates For McCormick and Montour

The Seattle Kraken have provided injury updates on AHL veteran winger Max McCormick and NHL defenseman Brandon Montour.