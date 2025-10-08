    • Powered by Roundtable

    Seattle Kraken Announce 2025-26 Team Captains

    Oct 8, 2025, 18:45
    The Kraken have revealed their team captains for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. To no surprise, Jordan Eberle returns for his second season wearing the "C". Joining him as alternates are center, Matty Beniers, winger, Jaden Schwartz, and defenseman, Adam Larsson.

    Captain - Jordan Eberle

    35 year old, Jordan Eberle will be returning for his second season as captain. In his first season at the helm, Eberle was sidelined with a pelvic injury when he collided into the boards in a game against the Blackhawks last November. He missed significant time and returned in late February. He finished the season with 26 points in 42 games.

    Apr 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) shoots a goal shot towards Los Angeles Kings goaltender David Rittich (31) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

    Alternate - Matty Beniers

    Beniers played in all 82 games for the Kraken last season, putting up 43 points. It was an improvement from the previous season, but Beniers will be looking to meet or exceed his first full season's stat line this upcoming season, when he had 57 points in 80 games during the 2022-23 season. Beniers first wore the "A" last season with the Kraken.

    Matty Beniers (10) takes a shot during warmups on October 22nd, 2024. © Andy Glass - Come As You Are Hockey

    Alternate - Jaden Schwartz

    Schwartz has been an alternate for the Kraken since he was signed by the team in July 2021. Prior to coming to the Kraken, he had served as an alternate on the St. Louis Blues. His leadership and scoring touch should help the Kraken continue to develop. He scored 49 points last season which was his best in a Kraken uniform.

    Mar 8, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

    Alternate - Adam Larsson

    Larsson will be taking the helm on the blue-line for the Kraken this season. Along with Schwartz, Larsson has also worn the "A" since he joined the Kraken. He was an alternate captain with the Edmonton Oilers for four seasons prior to joining the Kraken.

    Mar 18, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Ilya Mikheyev (95) battle for control of the puck during the third period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

    The Kraken begin their season tomorrow, October 9th, against the Anaheim Ducks, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

