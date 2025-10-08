Seattle Kraken Announce 2025-26 Team Captains

The Kraken have revealed their team captains for the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. To no surprise, Jordan Eberle returns for his second season wearing the "C". Joining him as alternates are center, Matty Beniers, winger, Jaden Schwartz, and defenseman, Adam Larsson.

Captain - Jordan Eberle

35 year old, Jordan Eberle will be returning for his second season as captain. In his first season at the helm, Eberle was sidelined with a pelvic injury when he collided into the boards in a game against the Blackhawks last November. He missed significant time and returned in late February. He finished the season with 26 points in 42 games.

Alternate - Matty Beniers

Beniers played in all 82 games for the Kraken last season, putting up 43 points. It was an improvement from the previous season, but Beniers will be looking to meet or exceed his first full season's stat line this upcoming season, when he had 57 points in 80 games during the 2022-23 season. Beniers first wore the "A" last season with the Kraken.

Alternate - Jaden Schwartz

Schwartz has been an alternate for the Kraken since he was signed by the team in July 2021. Prior to coming to the Kraken, he had served as an alternate on the St. Louis Blues. His leadership and scoring touch should help the Kraken continue to develop. He scored 49 points last season which was his best in a Kraken uniform.

Alternate - Adam Larsson

Larsson will be taking the helm on the blue-line for the Kraken this season. Along with Schwartz, Larsson has also worn the "A" since he joined the Kraken. He was an alternate captain with the Edmonton Oilers for four seasons prior to joining the Kraken.

The Kraken begin their season tomorrow, October 9th, against the Anaheim Ducks, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

