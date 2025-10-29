Seattle Kraken Off to Best Start in Franchise History Through 10 Games

The Seattle Kraken are currently off to their best start in the franchise's young history. After last night's overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens, where they were able to claw their way to earning a point after entering the third period down 3-0, the Kraken sit second in the Pacific Division, behind the Vegas Golden Knights, with 13 points and a record of 5-2-3 after 10 games.

With their historic start, let's take a look at how the Kraken fared through their first 10 games of their first five seasons and how they finished each season.

2021-22

After 10 games - 3-6-1 (7 points)

Season's end - 27-49-6 (60 points) - Missed Playoffs

2022-23

After 10 games - 4-4-2 (10 points)

Season's end - 46-28-8 (100 points) - Second Round of Playoffs (defeated by Dallas Stars in 7 games)

2023-24

After 10 games - 3-5-2 (8 points)

Season's end - 34-25-13 (81 points) - Missed Playoffs

2024-25

After 10 games - 5-4-1 (11 points)

Season's end - 35-41-6 (76 points) - Missed Playoffs

2025-26

After 10 games - 5-2-3 (13 points)

Season's end - To Be Determined

While it may be too early to make plans for the playoffs, this team has been quite exciting to watch with new head coach, Lane Lambert at the helm, along with young up-and-coming talent in players like Berkly Catton and Jani Nyman making their presence known on NHL ice. With the hot start, and eventual returns of injured veterans, Jared McCann, Freddy Gaudreau, and Kaapo Kaako, it remains to be seen what this team looks like at full health and if the Kraken are for real.

The Kraken are back in action on Saturday, November 1st, when they host Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers, at Climate Pledge Arena. This will also be the first game where the Kraken debut their new all-black alternate jerseys that glow in the dark. Puck drop is expected at 7 PM PST.

