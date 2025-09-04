Seattle Kraken Release All-Black Alternate Jersey with a "Bioluminescent Glow"

After releasing a teaser video exactly a month ago, the Seattle Kraken revealed a new alternate jersey for the 2025-26 season.

The jersey, which has glow-in-the-dark elements, is scheduled to be worn 12 times during the 2025-26 regular season with the first time being on Saturday, November 1st vs the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena.

The jersey features additional design elements which pay homage to the Kraken theme.

The stripes on the sleeves embody sonar pings, alluding to what lies deep under water.

The inner collar lists the coordinates of Climate Pledge Arena.

The Kraken crest is crafted in tonal black-on-black stitching.

Like the team’s home and away uniforms, this jersey features the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe patch, updated with a glow-in-the-dark outline, mountain, and text to match the new design.

To complete the kit, players will wear black gloves, shorts and socks, plus matte black helmets with glow-in-the-dark Amazon logos.

Kraken Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to preorder the jersey starting tomorrow, September 5th until September 10th with presales for the public starting on September 11th. Jerseys will be available at all Kraken Team Store locations and online starting on October 5th. Additional merchandise featuring the new look will be available at Kraken Team Stores starting October 9th.

More details on the jersey can be found at TheAbyssAwakens.com.

Seattle Kraken Tease "A Glowing Anomaly" in Video - Fans Speculate What it Means

The Seattle Kraken are stirring up the seas today by releasing a new teaser video that has fans excited and speculating as to what secrets it could possibly reveal. The video shows Kraken players along with U.S. Coast Guard members on a vessel at sea. Kraken defenseman, Brandon Montour is shown reporting to a "captain" about a "glowing anomaly", before continuing towards a point where the players and crew collect a treasure chest from the water. As the crew opens the chest, the video fades to black. The video concludes with the words "The Abyss Awakens" flashes along with Morse Code that some are speculating translates to "September 4th", which could mean something exciting is going to be announced then.