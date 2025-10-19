Shane Wright Scores Against Hometown Team In 100th Game As Kraken Beat Maple Leafs 4-3 In Overtime

Shane Wright skated in his 100th career NHL game tonight, doing so against his hometown team, scoring a goal and an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs all night seemed to have an answer for the Kraken. Each time the Kraken scored, the Maple Leafs responded, but in the end, Josh Mahura netted the overtime winner, giving the Maple Leafs no chance to respond.

The scoring was started by Wright. Returning to Toronto, the 21-year-old opened the scoring with his second of the season and 26th of his NHL career. Wright added an assist on the Kraken's second goal of the game, bringing his career totals to 26 goals and 55 points in 100 games.

The production for the Kraken's former 2022 fourth overall pick started slowly, but this Eastern Canada road trip has boded well for him, picking up a point in each game. He began the road trip with an assist against the Montreal Canadiens, then scored his first of the season against the Ottawa Senators and then added a pair of points tonight.

Wright was dangerous all night, finishing with five shots on goal in 16:04 of ice time.

The Kraken have now completed half of their six-game road trip, which continues in Philadelphia on Monday.

