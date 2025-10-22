There’s A New Jersey In Town: PWHL Seattle Reveals Inaugural Jersey Design

PWHL Seattle unveiled the design for their inaugural jerseys Tuesday morning outside of Climate Pledge Arena. In the shadow of the Space Needle, Hilary Knight, Corinne Schroeder, Cayla Barnes, Alex Carpenter, and Jenna Buglioni showed off the new threads to a small group of local media.

The new sweaters are deep slate green with river blue and cream details and "Seattle" stitched diagonally across the front. A nod to the original six teams, Seattle will be known only by the city for their first season. When asked their about the still unknown team name, Knight admitted, "We want to know, too. We're excited."

Knight hopes to bring lessons from her past two seasons in the PWHL to Seattle and said the focus should be on the team and playing hockey, not the "extra stuff" that comes with building a team from scratch. She added that it has been a fun bonding experience to get to know the city as a team: they spent Monday night at the Seahawks game while simultaneously watching the Mariners on their phones like true Seattleites. (Though none of the women have been brave enough to try the infamous Seattle Dog.)

Looking forward to November, the team will hold training camp where final roster decisions will be made before starting the season away on November 21st in Vancouver. The game can be streamed live on the PWHL YouTube channel. The home opener will take place on November 28th at Climate Pledge Arena.

In the meantime, a limited number of home jerseys are available for purchase through the PWHL Seattle website here.

