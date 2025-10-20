2024 8th Overall Pick, Berkly Catton to make NHL Debut tonight with Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken's 2024 First Round Draft pick (8th overall), Berkly Catton will play in his first regular season NHL game tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. It was announced earlier today by head coach Lane Lambert. The Kraken's website currently projects Catton to play on the first line, alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

The 19 year-old forward cracked the opening night roster, however, has not appeared in any of the first five Kraken games. With injuries mounting for the Kraken, including Jared McCann's recent lower-body injury, Catton becomes next man up.

Catton recently finished his fourth season with the WHL's Spokane Chiefs, where he captained the team to the WHL finals, where they eventually lost to Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers in five games. Catton had 109 points in 57 regular season games along with 42 points in 20 playoff games in the 2024-25 season.

Time will tell to see if Catton remains on the roster for the long term, or if he will be sent back to the Chiefs for another year of development. The Kraken can play Catton for up to nine NHL games and send him back to the Chiefs without burning a year of his contract, so Lane Lambert have a great opportunity to get a good look at his current ability in a low risk way. For now, it is exciting to see the Kraken's young talent work their way through the pipeline and see how they can contribute to the growth of this still-young franchise.

The Kraken are currently 3-0-2 this season, and are 5-2-1 against the Flyers all time. Puck drop is expected to be at 4 PM Pacific.

Related

Kraken's Jared McCann Out Against Flyers; Day-To-Day With Lower-Body Injury

Jared McCann will be out of the lineup tonight as the Seattle Kraken take on the Philadelphia Flyers. He's day-to-day with a lower-body injury.