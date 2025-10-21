Berkly Catton Picks Up An Assist In NHL Debut; Kraken Suffer First Regulation Loss With 5-2 Defeat To Flyers

Berkly Catton made his NHL debut last night, but the Seattle Kraken suffered their first regulation loss of the season, 5-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

With the game tied 0-0 in the first period, Catton was first to a loose puck, swinging it quickly back to the point to Cale Fleury. Fleury threw the puck towards the net, and it was deflected by the Kraken's captain, Jordan Eberle.

For Eberle, it was his first goal of the season, but the excitement was for the Kraken's 19-year-old and 2024 eighth-overall pick registering his first career NHL point. The marker puts Catton in Kraken history, joining Matty Beniers, Jani Nyman, and Ville Ottavainen as Kraken players to record a point in their NHL debut.

The assist came on Catton's second shift of the game. He finished his NHL debut with one shot on goal and one block in 13:49 of ice time.

Things began to go wrong for the Kraken following the goal. The Flyers scored four unanswered goals before Jani Nyman potted a goal on the power play. The Flyers responded late in the second period to make it 5-2 and shut down the Kraken in the third period, limiting them to just six shots on net.

The Kraken now boast a 3-1-2 record, sitting tied for second in the Pacific Division.

The Kraken don't have much time to hang their heads about the loss, as they are back in action at 4 p.m. PST when they take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena today. The Capitals have been stellar defensively, allowing the third fewest goals per game and the fifth fewest shots on goal. Offense may be hard to come by today, but the Kraken need to find a way to break through.