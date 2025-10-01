Coachella Valley Firebirds Captain Max McCormick to Undergo Surgery, Miss 2025-26 Season.

The Coachella Valley Firebirds captain Max McCormick will undergo surgery on an injured hip and is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old missed all of Seattle Kraken training camp over the past few weeks. He played in only 19 games last season for the Firebirds, scoring 13 points in 19 games. He is the Firebirds' all-time leader in points (140) and goals (67) and has played in the second-most games in team history (158).

McCormick made his Seattle Kraken debut during the 2021-22 season, playing in 10 games. Since then, he has led the Firebirds as captain, including two trips to the Calder Cup Finals.

The Firebirds will open the season at home on Friday, October 10th against the San Diego Gulls. With the loss of McCormick, it will be interesting to see who can step up and fill in the leadership role.

Related

Kraken's AHL Affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds Release 2025-26 Schedule

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have released their 2025-26 Regular Season schedule. The Firebirds will be looking to start off hot when they open the season at home with a matchup against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, October 10th at 7 pm PST. This will mark the Firebird's 4th season in the American Hockey League and as the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate.