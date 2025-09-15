First Look: 2025 Seattle Kraken First-Round Pick Jake O'Brien Competing in a Kraken Jersey

This past weekend, The Seattle Kraken Prospects faced off in a doubleheader against the Vancouver Canucks prospects in a showcase series. Kraken fans were able to see the future of the organization battle it out on the ice and see some familiar faces along with a slew of new talent including the Krakens first round pick in the recent 2025 NHL Draft, Jake O'Brien.

O'Brien played in both games over the weekend, centering the 3rd line with Nathan Villeneuve and David Goyette on the wings in the first game at Angel of the Winds Arena, and centering the 3rd line again for the second game at Kraken Community Iceplex with Villeneuve and Jagger Firkus on the wings.

O'Brien is expected to be with the Seattle Kraken during the upcoming training camp, starting on September 18th. If the Kraken decide he needs more time to develop, he will return to his junior club, the Brantford Bulldogs, where he was recently named team captain for the upcoming season.

