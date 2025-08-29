The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Subscribe now to view the full THN Archives here.

Also, go to thn.com/free to subscribe.

By Jared Clinton

The Hockey News Prediction | 7TH In Pacific

Seeking progress after suffering a step back in 2023-24, Seattle pressed reset and started last season with a new coaching staff headed by Dan Bylsma. The expectation was the Stanley Cup-winning coach’s recent success with the Kraken’s AHL affiliate would translate to the big club’s playoff return. Instead, the fourth-year franchise stumbled its way to a five-point decline, the result of which was the fifth-worst record in the NHL.

As a result, Bylsma was handed his walking papers, while the front office underwent a shuffle: Ron Francis was promoted to president, while Jason Botterill went from second-in-command to sitting in the GM seat. Botterill began his tenure by installing longtime Barry Trotz disciple and former New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert behind the Kraken bench.

Offense

Seattle has plenty of depth but lacks elite talent. No disrespect to Jared McCann, Matty Beniers or late-career Jordan Eberle, but it could even be argued the Kraken don’t have a legitimate top-line scorer. That has forced Seattle to produce offense by committee, and the additions of Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau won’t move the needle. However, Kaapo Kakko’s play upon arriving in a mid-season deal with the New York Rangers was inspiring, as was the late-season performance of Jani Nyman. And perhaps a full NHL season will help Shane Wright unlock the potential that once made him a perceived first-overall-pick-caliber talent. The Kraken registered 4.1 goals per 60 minutes when Wright was on ice last season. That was tops among lineup regulars.

Defense

After adding Ryan Lindgren in free agency, the Seattle blueline continues to be its greatest strength. Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour give the back end plenty of firepower and an impactful one-two punch of power-play quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Adam Larsson deserves recognition for his development into a rugged shutdown defender and shot-blocking juggernaut. The wild card is 23-year-old Ryker Evans. His contributions make it clear he has plenty of upside, but, as with any young rearguard, there are own-zone kinks that need ironing out. If he takes a step forward, the Kraken blueline – defensively but also offensively – stands to power Seattle’s push to return to the playoffs.

Goaltending

Considering the quality of shots he faced last season, Joey Daccord was excellent, following up a stellar 2023-24 with a similarly outstanding performance. But the reality is that even bang-average goaltending would be an improvement over Philipp Grubauer, who has struggled mightily in Seattle. The Kraken’s best chance of winning on a nightly basis is with Daccord in the blue paint, and that should see him start 60-plus games if Seattle has designs on competing for a wild-card spot.

Special Teams

The Kraken ranked 23nd on the power play and 21st on the penalty kill last season, and their underlying numbers don’t suggest either result was a case of poor puck luck. In fact, the opposite appears true, as Seattle had the third-lowest expected goals for rate on the power play and fourth-worst expected goals against rate on the penalty kill. Adding Lindgren will help on the kill, and Lambert will endeavor to give Seattle the structure necessary to improve when shorthanded.

Intangibles

Of the many things Lambert surely learned from Trotz, perhaps the most important is how to do more with less. That was the hallmark of Trotz’s Nashville outfits, and Lambert rode shotgun as Trotz helped turn the then-middling Islanders into back-to-back semifinalists. On paper, the Kraken lack top-end talent. But quality coaching – and playing to their strengths – can act as an equalizer.

Rookies

Nyman led Coachella Valley and finished second among AHL rookies last season with 28 goals. And that was despite his 12-game stint with the big club, during which he posted three goals and six points. He’s a pure shooter who could be a top power-play triggerman.

X-Factor

Beniers has proven himself as a quality two-way pivot. But can he find another offensive gear as he enters his fourth NHL campaign? He hasn’t yet matched his 24-goal, 57-point rookie-season output. Beniers seems to be still scratching the surface of his ability, and he can elevate the Kraken by becoming a driver at both ends of the ice.

The Brass

Botterill’s first foray as a big-league GM came in Buffalo, where he wasn’t afraid to wheel and deal. He executed headline moves involving Evander Kane, Jeff Skinner and Ryan O’Reilly. The latter swap brought Tage Thompson to the Sabres. Some fearlessness in the trade market could benefit Seattle.

2024-25 Numbers

Record: 35-41-6 (.463)

Overtime: 5-3

Shootout: 2-3

Overall: 27th

Offense: 2.99 GPG (16th)

Defense: 3.20 GAA (24th)

Power Play: 18.9% (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 77.2% (21st)

Expected GF/60: 2.28 (28th)

Expected GA/60: 2.66 (25th)

Ice Time Lead (F): C. Stephenson (19:31)

Ice Time Lead (D): B. Montour (22:59)

Fast Facts

Coach: Lane Lambert

GM: Jason Botterill

Captain: Jordan Eberle

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Capacity: 17,100

AHL Affiliate: Coachella Valley Firebirds

ECHL Affiliate: Kansas City Mavericks

Cup Odds: 70/1

Kraken Depth Chart:

Future WATCH

Top 10 Prospects

1. Berkly Catton

Pos C Age 19

2024-25 Spokane (WHL)

Breathtaking playmaking skills. The attack can flow through him. Nothing left to accomplish in WHL.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

2. Jake O'Brien

Pos C Age 18

2024-25 Brantford (OHL)

Sneaky skill set sees him strip pucks and elude checks before slipping perfect pass. Smart player.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

3. Jani Nyman

Pos RW Age 21

2024-25 Coachella Valley (AHL)

A half-wall threat on the power play. He’s a pure shooter and scorer who can rip the puck.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

4. Blake Fiddler

Pos D Age 18

2024-25 Edmonton (WHL)

Profiles as a shutdown defender but has new-school tools like a quality first pass and sneaky shot.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

5. Oscar Fisker Molgaard

Pos C Age 20

2024-25 HV71 (Swe.)

Middling output, but his two-way play is his calling card. Responsible beyond his years.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

6. Nikke Kokko

Pos G Age 21

2024-25 Coachella Valley (AHL)

All-rookie performance in AHL. One thing to be big, another to use size well. He manages both.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

7. Eduard Sale

Pos LW Age 20

2024-25 Coachella Valley (AHL)

Inconsistent through rookie AHL year. Deft puck and passing skills set stage for playmaking future.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

8. Ryan Winterton

Pos C Age 22

2024-25 Coachella Valley (AHL)

Coaches trust him no matter the score or situation. Reliability is important attribute. He has it.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

9. Carson Rehkopf

Pos LW Age 20

2024-25 Brampton (OHL)

Nose for the net and pure goal-scoring ability. Ceiling is high, but AHL seasoning is required.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

10. Jagger Firkus

Pos RW Age 21

2024-25 Coachella Valley (AHL)

Brilliant junior scorer and pure shooter added checking element to carve out minutes in AHL.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27