Goaltender Matt Murray Makes First Start With Seattle Kraken in Loss to Washington Capitals

Veteran goaltender, Matt Murray, made his first regular-season start in a Seattle Kraken jersey yesterday against the Washington Capitals, 4-1. Murray made 30 saves on 33 shots which was good for a .909 save percentage. Even though the Kraken lost, Murray made some key saves to keep the hope alive, even though the offense wasn't able to produce until a 3rd period goal by Jaden Schwartz from Ben Meyers.

Murray's career has been turbulent the past few seasons after winning the Stanley Cup twice in his first two NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Inconsistent play, injuries, and up and coming goaltenders, saw Murray trade to the Ottawa Senators in October 2020. Murray played two seasons with Ottawa before being traded to Toronto Maple Leafs in the summer of 2022. Murray continued to battle hip injuries and missed almost the entirety of the 2023-24 season after going through bilateral hip surgery in September 2023. He joined the Seattle Kraken this past offseason as a free agent to form a trio of goalies with Joey Daccord and Philip Grubauer.

I truly think the Kraken and Matt Murray are a great fit for each other. It is a small risk for the Kraken, after they signed him for 1 year for $1 million, and allows for the Kraken to have another option in net for Daccord and Grubauer to cover for injuries and performance down the line in the season. It is a good fit for Murray because it allows him a chance to rebuild himself in a new place without having to play the lion share of games for a team, reducing the risk of injuries, while also getting stronger. I am hopeful that the Kraken give Murray another shot in net very soon.

