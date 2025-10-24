Joey Daccord Records First Shutout of 2025-26 Season in Win Against Winnipeg Jets, Sixth Shutout of Career

In the final game of a six-game road trip for the Seattle Kraken, goaltender, Joey Daccord, was lights out against the streaking Winnipeg Jets, leading them to a 3-0 shutout victory, his first of the season, and sixth of his career.

Daccord earned first star of the game honors with a 32-save shutout against a red-hot Jets team that had won five-straight heading into the matchup on Thursday night. While the Jets piled on the shots, Daccord stood strong and made some timely and thrilling saves throughout the game. The game was a nailbiter, with the Kraken holding a 1-0 lead since the early second, until two late empty-net goals put them up 3-0, making Daccord's impressive game that much more meaningful.

Daccord's last shutout came at the end of last season, against the Vancouver Canucks, where the Kraken won 5-0 on April 2nd 2024. So far this season, Daccord is 4-1-1 with a solid .911 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average.

The Kraken are back in action on Saturday, October 25th, when they return home take on Pacific division foe, the Edmonton Oilers, at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is expected at 7 PM PST.

