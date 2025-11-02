Kaapo Kakko Makes Season Debut; Kraken Drop Overtime Contest 3-2 To Rangers

Winger Kaapo Kakko returned to the lineup on Saturday, but the Seattle Kraken fell to the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

The 24-year-old missed the first 11 games with a broken hand suffered in the pre-season. In his return, Kakko skated on the third line with Mason Marchment and Shane Wright. The Kraken eased the Finn back into the lineup, skating in just 14:16 of ice time. He also skated on the second power play unit. He finished the game with one shot on goal and one hit against his former team.

Kakko and the Kraken were unable to beat the Rangers on Saturday, resulting in their second consecutive overtime loss.

The Rangers started the scoring with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. The Kraken answered back with a Chandler Stephenson power play goal, but another first-period goal from the Rangers helped them regain the lead.

Brandon Montour's third goal of the season tied the game at 2-2 in the middle frame, but J.T. Miller and Will Cuylle combined in overtime to secure the crucial second point.

Despite forcing the game into overtime, it was a subpar effort from the Kraken. They finished the game with just 13 shots on goal, recording five in the first period, three in the second period, four in the third period and just one in the overtime frame.

The loss now gives the Kraken a 5-2-4 record, and they sit in third place in the Pacific Division. They return to action on Monday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

