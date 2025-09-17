Kraken Prospect Oscar Fisker Molgaard Is Looking To Bring Previous Experience Into AHL Rookie Season

Oscar Fisker Molgaard is gearing up for his first Seattle Kraken training camp and season in the AHL, and he'll be looking to use past experiences to help him.

Those past experiences include 129 games in the SHL, Sweden's top professional league, where he has scored 18 goals and 47 points. Including his time in the SHL, Fisker Molgaard has already racked up 23 games of experience at the World Championship and played seven games last year with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

“I’ve always been wanting to go to Coachella Valley after getting drafted by the Kraken,” said Fisker Molgaard. “You’re always nervous at first, but I think it went well. I kind of adapted to North American hockey pretty quick. That also helped me getting back home as I knew how to play against the North American players in the world championships. It’s a big help. Especially for the upcoming [AHL] season. I know the trainers, I know the coaches, I know some of the guys. It helps me a lot, coming in here with some confidence and calm.”

Known for his strong skating and two-way prowess, the 20-year-old has several translatable skills that could help him find success in the AHL and the NHL down the road. Currently standing six-foot, 168 pounds, Fisker Molgaard still has plenty to do to get his body NHL-ready, but the Kraken think very highly of their 2023 second-round pick (52nd overall).

“I think this training camp is going to be huge for him,” said Firebirds coach Derek Laxdal, who penciled Fisker Molgaard in for both games of this past weekend’s NHL Prospects series. “He wasn't here for last year's training camp, already playing in the SHL. I expect to see him take a great step forward. He is just going to grow. You think about his projection, his last three years playing in the SHL, he's mature beyond his years. His game is beyond a 20-year-old. He's got a very bright future for the Kraken organization ... I think he's one of those top pieces going forward.”

The adjustment period for Fisker Molgaard will be something to keep an eye on. Although he has professional experience, playing in North America is different. With that being said, the Danish center claims to have had a great summer and is ready to compete and work.

“I finally had a good, long summer,” said Fisker Molgaard. “It felt good to work out to be stronger and get better at my game.”

Coachella Valley Firebirds To Have Heavy Rookie Influence

The Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, will have a heavy rookie influence in 2025-26, with several 2023 NHL Draft picks set to embark on their rookie seasons.