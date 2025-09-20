Kraken's Berkly Catton Embracing The Battles Of Training Camp; Taking Advantage Of Veteran Linemates

Seattle Kraken center Berkly Catton has two options: make the NHL roster out of camp, or return to the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL.

If it were up to the 19-year-old, he wouldn't play a game in the WHL ever again.

But that's not how it works. Catton must impress the Kraken coaching staff throughout training camp and the pre-season, and then he'll have nine games to prove he deserves to stay in the NHL. So far, Catton is off to a good start.

"I’ve liked them. And I think Catton has looked good," said coach Lane Lambert when referring to Catton's line, which features Jared McCann and captain Jordan Eberle.

The adjustment to the NHL game is different, but Catton is staying true to his game and playing with a new level of intensity.

"I think it's a lot different," said Catton when adjusting to the NHL game. "I'm not going to go into a battle with Larsson and outmuscle him. If anything, I have to be quicker or try to get the puck before him, little things like that."

Catton also attributes his early success in training camp to his linemates. Saying their veteran presence, combined with their skill, has made the transition easier than he expected.

"Helps when I'm on a line with two really good players. They always make plays and stuff, and even communicate with me about where I need to be. It's been great playing with them, and they've shown me a lot in two days. It's pretty cool playing on a line with Jordan Eberle and McCann, so I'm just cherishing that. I think they are really smart hockey players, and I have an ability to make plays too, and in two days, I think we have good chemistry. It's been fun."

The first step for Catton is to impress in the upcoming pre-season games so he can earn his nine-game call-up. If he can do so in both, he could very well spend the 2025-26 season in the NHL.

