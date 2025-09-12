Kraken's Berkly Catton Entering Camp Stronger And More Confident

Berkly Catton is entering his second rookie camp and training with the Seattle Kraken, but this time around, his intentions are greater, hoping to earn a roster spot.

It will be a challenging task for Catton, as the Kraken lineup appears to be fairly set, but the 19-year-old has a skillset rivalled by few players.

Last year at training camp, Catton had hopes of making the team, but knew it was a long shot and was trying to take everything in, watching and picking the brains of several veterans on the roster. This year, he's put in real work in the off-season, with serious intentions of being on the Kraken's opening night roster.

"Last year with the draft and all that stuff, it's a really short summer, it goes by quick," said Catton when asked what a successful September would look like. "There's not as much time to just settle down and work on getting a little stronger and a little bigger. I think this past summer, I spent lots of time doing that and working on little aspects of my game. I'm feeling really confident. Coming into this September, it's just about putting my best foot forward and showcasing myself the best that I can."

The eighth overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft stands 5-foot-10, 179 pounds. Although it can be considered undersized in today's game, Catton is aware of the need to be stronger. Adding muscle to his frame will allow him to improve on elements outside of his skating and puck skills.

"It kind of just ties into winning stick battles and stuff like that," said Catton. "I think this summer I was skating with lots of NHL guys, so it's a different kind of breed going into the corner with an older guy versus a guy in the Western League, so I think just learning how to use my body properly and the strength I have gotten. Use that in the corners and come out with the puck."

Those aspects of Catton's game are always important, but now, possibly more than ever, are they important to the Kraken. Coach Lane Lambert is proud of his defensive system and his ability to get his players to buy into it. Lambert won't care if Catton was a top 10 pick or went undrafted; effort on the defensive end is a must. Avoiding being physically outmatched by his opponents will go a long way for him.

Catton went on to mention that he skated with Calgary Flames' Connor Zary, New York Rangers' Braden Schneider, as well as fellow top prospects Brayden Yager and Kevin Korchinski.

The confidence with the puck and in his body to compete with NHL players are key factors, but Catton now feels like there isn't an adjustment period heading into camp. The Saskatoon, Sask. native felt star-struck sitting next to players like captain Jordan Eberle, but now, he's looking at them as peers.

"I think the first time when you see all the NHL guys, it's kind of like a wow factor, your idols like Jordan Eberle and all of a sudden you're sitting beside him before a game, so I think this year, that kind of aspect is ruled out a little bit," said Catton. "I understand what it's going to be like, I know the guys a little bit more, so I think there's more confidence in that sense."

Catton will play the 2025-26 season in the NHL or back with the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. Catton feels that he's proved everything he needs to in the Western Hockey League and is ready for the next step in his career, but earning that right will be no small feat.