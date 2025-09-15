Kraken's David Goyette Looking For Rebound AHL Sophomore Season; Solid Rookie Showcase Performance Is A Good Start

Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette began his professional career last season, but things didn't go exactly as planned as he struggled to get his game going.

The 21-year-old finished his rookie campaign with six goals and 18 points in 54 games, far below expectations, but Goyette is determined to take advantage of a vital second AHL season.

“As a first-year pro, there are certain situations you’re going to have to adapt to,” said Goyette, drafted in the second round, 61st overall in 2022. “Coming from junior, you’re the go-to guy and turning pro, you’re in a little bit of a different role. So, some things you just need to adapt to."

“And I think, yeah, I’m ready for a big year this year.”

It really is a big year for Goyette. The Coachella Valley Firebirds are welcoming seven new rookies, three of whom are forwards. The competitiveness within the organization is growing, and Goyette will be left behind if his game does not match or outdo his teammates.

This past weekend's rookie showcase against the Vancouver Canucks is a solid start to Goyette's redemption tour. Goyette recorded one goal in two games, but the 5-foot-10, 172-pound center turned winger was engaged every shift, creating several chances by using his best attributes.

Point production has never been an issue for Goyette, recording 114 goals and 282 points in 197 career OHL games, which included three consecutive point-per-game seasons and a league-leading 117 points in his final season with the Sudbury Wolves. The organization feels confident that the scoring will follow for Goyette, and the hope is that he can round out the rest of his game.

“I worked on my defensive game a lot,” Goyette said of his debut AHL season. “I think I improved a lot as well and that I showed that here these first two games.”

Goyette's performance impressed Firebirds coach Derek Laxdal, who ran the Kraken practices at rookie camp and served as the bench boss for the two games.

“I thought he played two really good games for us,” Laxdal said. “So, obviously, he’s going to feel good about himself going forward.” You really have to be careful when you look at the stats of junior players because they are playing anywhere from 28 to 35 minutes, and some coaches are running these kids out there 40 minutes a night. So, they’re getting every power play, every offensive situation and extra ice time. So, their numbers are actually inflated a little bit.

“But there obviously is a skillset there that you want to build on. And for these young players to be able to survive at the next level – even if they’re surviving in the American Hockey League – you have to build a foundation of being able to play a 200-foot game. It’s like you build a house, right? You can’t just build four walls and a roof unless you have a foundation.”

The next step for Goyette is to stand out during training camp and pre-season. A strong camp will not just show the coaching staff and management that he is improving, but it'll give him confidence heading into an AHL season where he will play a larger role.

“I think I’m happy with my game,” Goyette said. “Every time you go on the ice, you are trying to showcase yourself, show them what kind of player you are. So, I think I did a good job and it’s going to propel me to leave here for the main (training) camp.”

Kraken's Berkly Catton Entering Camp Stronger And More Confident

Berkly Catton is entering his second rookie camp and training with the Seattle Kraken, but this time around, his intentions are greater, hoping to earn a roster spot.