NHL Goalie Week: Seattle Kraken All-Time Goalie Rankings

With the NHL's Goalie Week coming to a close, let's take one last moment for the "tendys" and shed some light on my take of the Kraken's all-time goalie list.

1. Joey Daccord

Daccord has solidified himself as the #1 goalie in Seattle, starting in 55 games for the Kraken last season. Selected in the Expansion Draft from the Ottawa Senators, Daccord excelled in AHL play with the Charlotte Checkers and the 2022-23 AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He was brought up to the Kraken full-time for the 2023-24 season and has been a light in the Kraken lineup ever since. Among his Kraken accolades, he has put himself into contention to represent the United States in the 2026 Olympic Games after a strong showing in the recent IIHF World Championships.

2. Philip Grubauer

Grubauer is the Kraken's winningest goaltender with 57 wins in 156 games played. He was signed as a free-agent by the Kraken in July 2021 following the expansion draft. He will be entering his 5th year of his 6-year contract this season, and will expectedly be sharing the crease with Daccord. Grubauer has at times left a lot to be desired after the Kraken brought him in from the Colorado Avalanche where he posted career bests 39 wins and 7 shutouts in the season prior, however, he has had stretches of brilliance and clutch play with his most memorable performance coming in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022-23 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs where he defeated his former team, and defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Avalanche.

3. Martin Jones

After a solid career as the starter with the San Jose Sharks, Martin Jones was signed to the Kraken for the 2022-23 season. Initially expected to be the team's backup, Jones ended up leading the team in games started with 42 and wins with 27. With his 27 wins, combined with an additional 19 wins between Grubauer and Daccord, the Kraken clinched their first and only NHL Playoffs appearance in franchise history, eventually losing to the Dallas Stars in the second round. Jones signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the following offseason and is currently a free agent.

4. Chris Driedger

One of the biggest what-ifs for the Kraken is goalie Chris Driedger. Coming off of a solid season as a backup with the Florida Panthers, winning 14 games in 23 starts and posting a solid .927 save percentage, he came to the Kraken and in his lone full season with the Kraken in 2021-22, he posted a less exciting, but team leading, .899 save percentage in 27 games. He unfortunately suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 IIHF Championship Finals against Finland, forcing the Kraken to seek additional help at goalie during his recovery, which effectively closed the door on his return to a prominent role on the Kraken roster. He recently signed a 1-year contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Honorable Mentions

Niklas Kokko, Victor Ostman, and Ales Stezka

All three of these goalies have suited up for the Kraken exactly one time in their careers with Stezka the lone goalie to start a game. Kokko and Osman are still in the Kraken system, and look to show off their talents in the upcoming Rookie Camp and Training Camp starting later this month.

