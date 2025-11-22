Oscar Fisker Molgaard Continues To Fly Up The Ranks Within The Kraken Organization

On Thursday, Oscar Fisker Molgaard was recalled to the NHL after playing just 14 games in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Not only would he be joining the big club, but he would be making his NHL debut that night when the Seattle Kraken took on the Chicago Blackhawks.

“When I got the call yesterday, yeah, pure excitement and joy and looking forward to today,” said Fisker Molgaard after Thursday’s morning skate. “Ron told me I’ve been doing a good job and had to get on the plane in a couple hours. It’s been a bit hectic ... just excited to get going. I’m really happy to be here.”

The 20-year-old didn't play a whole lot in his NHL debut, but like he's done at every level, he found a way to make an impact. He skated in just 6:50 of ice time, but he notched his first career NHL point with an assist on the Kraken's first goal of the game.

The play started with Fisker Molgaard supporting a board battle and being first to the loose puck. Following the scrum, the young center worked to the front of the net where he deflected a puck before it hit off of Tye Kartye, picking up a primary assist.

There wouldn't be many people who would have agreed that Molgaard would be the first player from their 2023 draft class to make his NHL debut, but since arriving in North America this summer, all he's done is impress the Kraken organization.

It began when he was a standout performer in rookie camp and in the rookie showcase. He constantly demonstrated a strong two-way ability and then carried the momentum. The 52nd overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft was one of the final cuts in training camp after playing in five pre-season games.

The momentum continued as he started his AHL career in top form, showing no issues translating his game. In 14 games, he's recorded three goals and 10 points, tied for fourth in points.

The Kraken spoke openly about wanting to trust their youth and allow them to shine. So far, they've done that. Berkly Catton remains in the NHL, Jani Nyman and Ryan Winterton are also up with the big club, and now Fisker Molgaard has seemingly skipped several steps in his development.

