Seattle Kraken Burdened with Significant Amount of Injuries Early On in 2025-26 Campaign

The 2025-26 season started off bright with five straight games without a regulation loss for the Seattle Kraken, but was immediately followed by two straight regulation losses in back-to-back games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. The regression is expected when factors such as long road trips, back-to-back games, and injuries mount up. Right now, the Kraken face a number of injuries to key players in the roster. Let's take a look at the names and their expected dates to return.

Defenseman - Ryker Evans - Upper Body Injury, Expected Return - November-December

Forward - Kaapo Kakko - Hand Injury, Expected Return - November

Forward - Frederick Gaudreau - Upper Body Injury, Expected Return - 4-6 weeks

Defenseman - Brandon Mountour - Personal Leave, Expected Return - TBD

Forward - Mason Marchment - Lower Body Injury, Expected Return - Day-to-Day

Forward - Jared McCann - Lower Body Injury, Expected Return - Day-to-day

The injuries have allowed young players to take a crack at the NHL roster and showcase their abilities to see if they can fill in the roles. Rookie Berkly Catton has been solid in his two games played on the top line with Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers, landing his first NHL point against the Flyers, and some great scoring chances against the Capitals. The Kraken have also called up players from Coachella Valley, like Ben Meyers and John Hayden to help provide depth. It is fun to see the fresh players in the lineup and thrive, but if the Kraken want to continue to find success this season, the veterans will need to find a way to stay off the injury list.

Related

Kraken Announce Mason Marchment Is Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury

The injuries continue to pile up for the Seattle Kraken, as the team has announced Mason Marchment is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.