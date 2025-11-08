Seattle Kraken Goaltender, Joey Daccord, Being Evaluated for Upper-Body Injury.

Seattle Kraken starting goaltender, Joey Daccord, is currently not traveling with the team for their two-game roadtrip as he is being evaluated for an upper-body injury back in Seattle.

Daccord has been instrumental in helping the Kraken to a 6-3-4 record to start the season, with a .900 save percentage, 2.83 goals against average, and 1 shutout in 11 games played.

The Kraken will have to rely on a tandem of their other two goaltenders in Phillip Grubauer and Matthew Murray while Daccord is sidelined. Grubauer and Murray have both started 1 game each this season, so it remains to be seen who will start in tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues and beyond.

